Triple H could bring back 30-year-old popular WWE premium live event in 2023 - Reports

Ever since Triple H started making changes to premium live events, fans have been excited to see several popular events make their return. A few days ago, WWE filed a trademark for "WWE King And Queen Of The Ring".

Earlier this year, Triple H took over the company with his new regime. Ever since McMahon's departure, Hunter has made drastic changes to the product and landscape of WWE.

King of The Ring is a fan-favorite premium live event, and fans have been clamoring for the event to return to the grand stage. Recently, the company filed a trademark for King and Queen of The Ring, indicating that Triple H has plans to bring back the popular live event. Here's the full description:

"The trademark filing was for goods and services in the realm of "Entertainment services, namely, a show about professional wrestling; entertainment services, namely, the production and exhibition of professional wrestling events rendered through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing wrestling news and information through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information." [H/T - PWInsider]

Triple H @TripleH

Excited for this week of Thanks for all the birthday wishes and messages. Spent the day with the team looking for the future of @WWE Excited for this week of #WWETryouts … the future is bright! @WWE Recruit Thanks for all the birthday wishes and messages. Spent the day with the team looking for the future of @WWE! Excited for this week of #WWETryouts … the future is bright! @WWERecruit https://t.co/2DsIHTgpzH

It will be interesting to see if Triple H brings back the PLE annually or holds a television special on either brand. If the event returns the following year, it would be the event's 30th-year anniversary in June 2023.

Triple H recently appeared on WWE SmackDown

Last week, WWE celebrated Hall of Famer Kurt Angle's birthday on a recent episode of SmackDown. The show was dedicated and built around Angle, with several superstars interacting with the former World Champion.

In the final segment of the night, Angle doused Alpha Academy with milk alongside Gable Steveson. During an off-air segment, Triple H appeared in front of the crowd to wish the Hall of Famer. He then later posted it on his social media. Check it out:

"Had to bring the milk truck back for this one… Happy birthday, @RealKurtAngle ! #SmackDown"

It will be interesting to see if Kurt Angle makes more appearances for the company in the near future.

