Triple H to reportedly bring 33-year-old star back to WWE

If recent reports are anything to go by, Triple H will likely bring Jonah, formerly known as Bronson Reed, back to WWE more than a year after he was released.

Since he assumed creative responsibilities in the global juggernaut, Hunter has brought back many performers like Karrion Kross, Dakota Kai, Hit Row, and more. On this week's episode of WWE RAW, Johnny Gargano made his stunning return in front of a rabid Toronto crowd who gave him a hero's welcome.

If this wasn't enough, as per a report by Andrew Zarian of We're Live Pal, Jonah could be next in line to make a sensational return.

“I’ve heard one name over the last few weeks and that’s Jonah. Great G1 [Climax], I talked to a friend over there casually in Connecticut (…) he’s a name. Bronson Reed got the s**t end of the stick with his positioning. He’s very good, he has the size, he had this awesome entrance with the background."

He added that he has heard the former NXT North American Champion being discussed backstage as a potential returnee now that Triple H is in control of things:

"I don’t know him at all personally. I don’t know if anything behind the scenes that happened, anything beyond that, but I can tell you there are people very interested in him because of his talent, his performance in the G1. He’s a name that people are interested in. I don’t know what his deal is, but he has come up as a name that I’ve heard.” (H/T - WrestlingNews)

For those unaware, Jonah was let go from the global juggernaut in August 2021 after he made his presence felt in promotions like NJPW and IMPACT Wrestling.

Jonah could be a great addition to WWE's roster

It's no secret that Jonah is one of the most talented free agents in the wrestling business today, whose WWE release left many fans puzzled as he was booked as a dominant force in NXT. However, now that rumors of his return have surfaced, fans believe he'll potentially have a memorable run with the company this time.

Both RAW and SmackDown have seen a surge in underutilized stars being given the much-needed spotlight. As such, if Jonah does happen to return to the company, viewers could see him battling it out with some of the best performers in WWE in legitimate dream matches that could steal the show.

Are you excited to see Jonah possibly bring back his talents to WWE? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

