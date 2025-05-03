Triple H connected to shocking WWE releases - Reports

Triple H is connected to the WWE releases, as per a recent report. This comes after a huge number of stars have been let go recently by the company.

Ad

WWE has been going through multiple releases at this time. So far, Braun Strowman, Dakota Kai, Shayna Baszler, Kayden Carter, Katana Chance, Riley Osborne, Cora Jade, Jakara Jackson, Gigi Dolin, Gallus, and Eddy Thorpe have all been released. The releases came from nowhere, but now it's presumed to be the cost-cutting releases that the company takes part in after WrestleMania, on almost an annual basis.

Sean Ross Sapp was live on the Fightful YouTube channel to talk about all the releases taking place ahead of, and during WWE SmackDown tonight. There, he talked about how Triple H was connected to the releases. He noted that should Triple H have wanted to keep any of the released stars in the company, then they would still be there, and not released from the company.

Ad

Trending

"Listen, if Triple H wanted to keep these people, they'd still be there. Let me be clear about that. If he wanted them to be there, they would be there. They would absolutely be there."

Fans will have to stay tuned to see if any more releases happen. Triple H is yet to comment on any of the stars being let go at this time.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anirban Banerjee Anirban Banerjee is a journalist from Kolkata, India and has been a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section over the past 8 years. He's been an Assistant Content Manager for the team during the past 3 years as well. Banerjee has interviewed Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Jorge Masvidal, Mandy Rose, Joe Hendry, Darren Till, and many others.



Anirban has worked in the field of wrestling and mixed martial arts journalism for several years. In addition to his work on Sportskeeda, Anirban is a fiction writer and has co-written over 20 biographies. He was also a columnist for 90 Minutes.



In his free time, Anirban is an avid reader and spends hours lost in books. Know More