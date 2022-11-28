Triple H and creative reportedly set to bring back WWE Draft after major premium live event 

As head of WWE creative, Triple H now calls the shots for both RAW and SmackDown. Since he assumed his new backstage position, the popular draft is yet to materialize. However, reports are indicating that the night may soon be taking place.

Twenty years ago, with a bloated roster, company higher-ups divided the superstars and assigned them to either RAW or SmackDown. The move enabled performers to feature in prominent roles on television. Since 2016, the event has been a common troupe in the WWE calendar.

According to Dave Meltzer on the Wrestling Observer Radio, Hunter is considering bringing back the draft after WrestleMania 39 next year. The Show of Shows is scheduled for April 1st and 2nd.

"There’s been some talk of waiting until after WrestleMania to do it. There was talk at one point for October, but I guess they didn’t do it. There was a date that was talked about at one point, but they just didn’t pull the trigger on it." (H/T Bleacher Report)

WWE 2000's @2000s_WWE 20 years ago today, the first ever WWE Draft took place. 20 years ago today, the first ever WWE Draft took place. https://t.co/LRnUoATWcg

In the past, the draft has proven to be the catalyst for many performers to revive their careers. Hence, a potential roster shake-up in 2023 could pave the way for new and intriguing storylines.

Triple H and team are riding high after Survivor Series: WarGames

This past Saturday, WWE hosted the 36th edition of the Survivor Series premium live event in Boston, Massachusetts. The main event saw The Bloodline defeat the team of Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, Butch, Ridge Holland, and Kevin Owens in a WarGames Match.

Later, Triple H stated at the Survivor Series press conference that the show was one of the most successful iterations of the yearly extravaganza.

"It was the highest-grossing and most-viewed Survivor Series of all time." (H/T WWE)

The Triple H-led creative now has plenty of time to plan the stories before WWE's next premium live event, the Royal Rumble, which takes place on January 28th, 2023. It will emanate live from the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.

How would you rate Survivor Series 2022 compared to previous events? Let us know in the comments section below.

We asked Kurt Angle what Roman Reigns' weakness is right here

Poll : 0 votes