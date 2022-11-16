Triple H favored star reportedly a safe bet to return to WWE 

With Triple H now running the creative department in WWE, many stars that he is a fan of have since returned to the company, one performer who is reported to be returning is JONAH (a.k.a Bronson Reed).

Following his surprise release by the company in August 2021, the Australian performer has created a big name for himself. Most notably as a part of New Japan Pro Wrestling, where he even earned an upset victory over the company's biggest star Kazuchika Okada.

With JONAH impressing many away from WWE, Ringside News has reported that someone who works very closely with Triple H in the company's creative team is all but certain he will return.

"We've heard a few names floating around when discussing former WWE Superstars the company might bring back. We were explicitly told by a tenured member of the creative team that they would "bet" #BronsonReed returns too." [H/T Ringside News]

During his days in WWE, JONAH worked very closely with Triple H in the company's third brand, NXT, which up until 2021, was run by The Cerebral Assassin himself.

JONAH recently teased a possible return to Triple H's WWE regime

At the Extreme Rules Premium Live Event last month, the enigmatic Bray Wyatt made his much-anticipated return to the company. During his dramatic comeback, many characters associated with his previous tenure in WWE were seen all over the arena.

One was Huskus The Pig, a play on Bray's original WWE persona Husky Harris. The expected direction for Wyatt is for him to form a faction with many of his old characters. This led to JONAH tweeting a horror-based version of a pig, possibly hinting that he may be the Huskus.

Since making his comeback, WWE has not yet chosen Wyatt's eventual first feud and match, with him currently performing weekly promos to continue to try and intrigue the fans.

How and when would you like JONAH and Triple H reunited in WWE? Give us your thoughts in the comments section below.

