Triple H to finally start giving a major push to former NXT Champion after Night of Champions - Reports

Triple H has been criticized for not being able to build new stars ever since he took charge of the WWE Creative. However, that may be set to change after Night of Champion as fan-favorite superstar Johnny Gargano might finally receive a major push.

Gargano was drafted to RAW months ago but has done nothing noticeable since arriving on the red brand from NXT. The return of his old tag team partner Tommaso Ciampa could lead to the two reforming DIY and getting a solid run on the main roster. They had captured the hearts of the fans and the NXT Tag Team Championships, showcasing their ability to overcome all odds and emerge victorious.

As per Better Wrestling Experience (Via Cagesideseats), Ciampa will return soon and reform his tag team with Gargano. The two men were believed to be the heart and soul of the black and gold era of NXT and were Triple H's favorites. Ciampa was last seen in September 2022 and has been out with an injury.

''DIY is looking at a “big push” after Night of Champions.''

Triple H had heavily pushed Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa in NXT

Johnny Gargano and Ciampa's journey in NXT as a tag team and rivals is nothing short of legendary. Known collectively as DIY (Do It Yourself), they formed an inseparable bond and captivated the NXT Universe with their remarkable chemistry and heart-stopping performances. They had become cornerstones of Triple H's NXT.

As a tag team, Gargano and Ciampa redefined what it meant to be partners, displaying an unmatched level of teamwork and resilience. Their high-flying maneuvers, combined with their technical prowess, made them a force to be reckoned with in the tag team division.

However, their story took a dramatic turn when betrayal struck. Gargano and Ciampa's friendship turned into a bitter rivalry. Their feud reached unparalleled heights, leaving an indelible mark on NXT's history. The emotional roller coaster they took the fans on was unparalleled, as their battles inside and outside the ring were filled with raw intensity and personal vendettas.

