"He's bummed out" – Triple H's backstage reaction after recent WWE releases revealed (Reports)

The WWE releases of multiple longtime NXT officials have startled the wrestling community, including Triple H. Most of the people on the list of outgoing personnel were known to be "Triple H guys," and The Game is reportedly disappointed over the departures.

Wade Keller spoke about the internal reactions to the latest NXT cuts on PWTorchVIP.com, and unsurprisingly enough, Triple H is not a happy person after the spree of high-profile ousters from his brand.

While the full extent of Triple H's reactions isn't known, the WWE EVP is said to be "bummed out" following the release of his close aides:

"NXT just isn't what it once was. I've heard just a little about Triple H's reaction to all of this, and nothing super reportable other than it sounds like he's bummed out," revealed Wade Keller.

Triple H was building his team to bring to the WWE main roster

Triple H assembled a group of people in NXT that he eventually wanted to bring to the main roster once Vince McMahon paved the way for his full-time switch.

William Regal, Gabe Sapolsky, and Road Dogg were integral members of Triple H's core team, and their exits have naturally had an unfavorable impact on locker room morale:

"I've talked with people who had said Triple H was building his team that he would bring with him to the main roster, and if his day came to run the main roster, he wanted his group of people. At some point, it was thought that it would include William Regal and Gabe Sapolsky and Road Dogg, and they're gone," Wade Keller added. (H/t - WrestlingNews.co)

Triple H was instrumental in transforming NXT into a legitimate third brand for WWE. He began implementing his vision in 2013 and developed the careers of many top championship-caliber superstars.

Knowledgable and respected personalities supported the former WWE Champions over the years, and, unfortunately, many of them are no longer part of NXT's new era.

