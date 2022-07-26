Triple H's reported tweaks to Monday Night RAW have been met with "positive" responses

It has been reported that Triple H made some slight changes to RAW before the show went on air last night.

After Vince McMahon announced his retirement last week, many wondered who would replace him as the new head of creative for WWE. Yesterday, fans got their answer as WWE released a statement confirming that The Game will be stepping into the role.

Last night was The Cerebral Assassin's first RAW in charge, with the show airing live from Madison Square Garden in New York City. Meanwhile, Ringside News has reported that Hunter's command of the show was met with positive reactions.

"Triple H's first day in control of WWE Creative was for RAW in MSG. You can't get much bigger than that. We were told that "there was a lot of tweaking on the show, but not a lot of changes" for Monday's WWE RAW broadcast, but they were all considered "positive changes." (H/T Ringside News)

The King of Kings is no stranger to running a wrestling show, as he has done a remarkable job as the creative head of NXT in the past.

Ex-WWE announcer praises Triple H's creative mind

The announcement of the 14-time world champion's new role in WWE has been chiefly met with optimistic feedback from the wrestling world.

Former Monday Night RAW commentator Jonathan Coachman recently took to Twitter to show his support for The Game.

"I respect HHH. Dealing with him in 2017-2018 he relates really well to talent. Has a great “wrestling” mind so knows how to do story arcs. And will put the right talent on the mic who can verbally get over. Which has been lost." (H/T Twitter)

While the creative shift in WWE will not happen overnight, it is undoubtedly an exciting time to be a WWE fan with all the expected changes.

