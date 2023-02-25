Triple H could make 35-year-old WWE Superstar the next World Champion in the company - Reports

Triple H changed the landscape of the company when he became the Chief Content Officer and focused on the quality of the product. According to a recent report, The Game is quite high on Gunther, and the latter could be next in line to become a World Champion in the company.

Last year, the arrival of the new regime, headed by Triple H, changed the world of sports entertainment. Apart from improving the quality of the show, Hunter brought back several released superstars and pushed stars from the developmental brand after their main roster transition.

Gunther has stood out the most from the superstars who have made their way to the main roster. According to a recent report from GiveMeSport via WrestleVotes, Hunter loves The Ring General and could be next in line for a massive push in 2023:

"Triple H loves him. They all love him ever since he came into his own at Clash at the Castle. I'm not just talking about Triple H, Road Dogg is big on him, Jason Jordan really likes him."

The report also states that Gunther could be one of the few people next in line to become a world champion in the company.

"Once WWE gets two World titles, you double the amount of people in the main event. Gunther is ready to step up. I expect by the summer to see him at the top of the card. I wouldn't be surprised if he wins a World title. He might be next in line."

It will be interesting to see what Gunther does next on the Blue Brand on the Road to WrestleMania.

What has Gunther done under Triple H's regime in WWE?

In 2019, Triple H got Walter (aka Gunther) into the company, and he began working on the developmental brand in the United Kingdom. He ended up becoming the longest-reigning WWE NXT UK Champion in the company's history.

Last year, Gunther made his main roster debut alongside Ludwig Kaiser under the old regime. However, Vince McMahon was also behind the rising star as he won the Intercontinental Championship on the blue brand.

Under Hunter's new regime, Gunther went on to prove himself to be a main event-level talent when he faced The Brawling Brutes' Sheamus at WWE Clash at the Castle 2022 and retained his title in what was deemed a strong contender for match of the year.

Later, he had a dominant run during the Men's Royal Rumble match, where he lasted over 70 minutes in the gimmick match and broke the previous record which was set by Rey Mysterio in 2006.

Do you think Gunther should be World Champion by the end of the year? Sound off in the comment section below.

