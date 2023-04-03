Triple H to make huge WWE announcement tonight on the RAW after WrestleMania - Reports

It has been reported that WWE's Chief Executive Officer, Triple H, will open Monday Night RAW this evening, with him expected to make a big announcement to the fans.

Whilst WrestleMania is WWE's biggest show of the year, another big event that all wrestling fans bookmark on their calendar is the RAW after Mania, with a raucous international crowd in attendance and the possibility of new or returning superstars.

Earlier today, a recent report from WRKD Wrestling stated that the first Monday Night RAW after WrestleMania "will open with an announcement from Triple H."

Many fans online have wondered if Hunter will mention WWE's recent sale after it was announced today that World Wrestling Entertainment was bought by the Endeavor media group, with the parent company of the UFC now looking to merge the two huge sporting brands.

Triple H sends a message to one of WrestleMania 39's victors

WrestleMania 39 was arguably one of the best editions of the huge event for quite some time, and one match that stole on Night One of the event was the SmackDown Women's title match between Rhea Ripley and Charlotte Flair, a contest that saw the Australian walk away as the blue brand's new champion.

Following her huge victory, Rhea Ripley posed for a photo with the King of Kings backstage as she held her newly won championship, which was then posted on social media by The Game himself.

"A championship battle for the ages. Welcome to the mountain top, @RheaRipley_WWE. #WrestleMania," wrote Triple H.

Other standout matches from this weekend's Showcase of The Immortals include top bouts such as Gunther vs Sheamus vs Drew McIntyre, Seth Rollins vs Logan Paul, and Cody Rhodes vs Roman Reigns.

What was the best match at WrestleMania 39? Let us know your pick in the comments section below.

We spoke to Bushwhacker Luke about his partner's health scare here.

Poll : 0 votes