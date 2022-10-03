Triple H makes surprising internal change to Gunther's WWE name

Triple H continues to change and adjust wrestlers' names on the WWE main roster. Gunther may be the latest to receive such an alteration.

Prior to WALTER's call-up to the WWE main roster, Vince McMahon made the call to change the name of the former NXT UK Champion to Gunther. This was a move that was largely hated by the fan base, who didn't want to see the leader of Imperium make such a dramatic change.

Luckily for Gunther, the name change hasn't harmed his push, and he's enjoyed a dominant run on the main roster thus far in 2022 as the current Intercontinental Champion. But could a recent internal name change be a sign of things to come?

According to Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp (via Fightful Select), Gunther's name is now being stylized internally backstage as GUNTHER. This is a callback to his WALTER name that was always presented in all caps.

This has led to fan speculation online that the WALTER name could eventually return, but that is in no way confirmed.

Triple H has made multiple name changes since taking over WWE creative

Vince McMahon made a lot of questionable name changes while he was in charge of WWE. With Mr. McMahon's departure, it appears that Triple H is fixing those issues one by one. Two of the most notable changes were Matt Riddle and Austin Theory getting their first names back.

Seth "Freakin" Rollins recently revealed in a sit-down interview with Ariel Helwani that he spoke with Mr. McMahon about possibly dropping the "freakin" part of his name, but nothing ever came from it.

It seems safe to assume that if Rollins had that same conversation with Hunter, he could get that part of his name dropped as well.

What do you make of the recent internal change to GUNTHER's name? Do you think this could potentially lead to the WALTER name coming back? What other names would you like to see Triple H change? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

