Triple H could now reportedly make several decisive changes to SummerSlam

Triple H taking over on the road to SummerSlam could produce some interesting results.

Last Friday afternoon, Vince McMahon officially announced his retirement from WWE. On Monday, it was reported that Mr. McMahon was actually forced to resign from his position based on the latest findings from the WWE Board of Directors. The move allowed Triple H to be appointed as the head of WWE creative, and there were several small changes made in the presentation of RAW last night.

Ringside News is now reporting that while SummerSlam was initially locked in, a "tenured member of the creative team" has informed them that there will be a few changes to this weekend's premium live event thanks to The King of Kings. Tweeting out:

"Triple H taking control of WWE's creative direction came at a very interesting time. They have a huge show this Saturday and we were told that, 'SummerSlam was locked, but there are a few changes happening,'" Ringside News wrote.

Triple H will reportedly only shake up SummerSlam if it "makes sense"

WrestleVotes has chimed in on this report by stating that their source tells them that The Game is looking to make a "creative splash" at the premium live event this Saturday.

However, there is a caveat, as they reported that Levesque will only make changes if it makes creative sense. He will not make make adjustments just for the sake of it. Tweeting out:

"With SummerSlam being his real first show in total control, source says Triple H would like to make a creative splash at the event, HOWEVER- only if it makes sense. Won't just do something to do it. How about that change of pace, already," WrestleVotes wrote.

Are you excited about The Game being in charge of WWE creative? What changes do you expect him to make with SummerSlam this weekend?

