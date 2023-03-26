Triple H could possibly reunite former WWE rivals in the near future - Reports

Triple H has been plotting storylines and taking creative decisions in WWE for over half a year now. The new regime has brought back several fan-favorite gimmicks, and it looks like Hunter is planning to reunite one of the biggest acts from his days with the developmental brand on the main roster in the near future.

Last year, Tommaso Ciampa made his main roster debut under the old regime and joined the red brand. A few weeks later, he aligned with the Miz. After the arrival of the new regime led by Triple H, Johnny Gargano made his return to the company and joined the red brand.

According to a new report from WRKD Wrestling, WWE is reportedly in talks about reuniting Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa on the main roster in the near future after Ciampa recovers and gets cleared to wrestle in the company again. Check it out:

"Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn aren’t the only 'Frenemies' reuniting. There’s talks of Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa linking up on the main roster after #WrestleMania with Gargano going as far as to say this during an interview this week. #Smackdown."

Gargano and Ciampa's storyline was arguably one of Triple H's best works on the developmental brand. It will be interesting to see if Hunter takes the final call on reuniting the two stars on the main roster eventually.

Triple H was involved in Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano's final singles match in WWE NXT

In 2020, Johnny Gargano turned heel for the first time when he attacked Tommaso Ciampa with the NXT Championship during his title match against Adam Cole at TakeOver Portland.

The two stars were on the verge of ending each other on the brand when Triple H appeared to resolve the issue. Hunter cut a promo and set up a final match between the two stars on the former black and gold brand.

The Game booked an abandoned building with a ring for the two stars to have their match. Triple H introduced both starts before the match and left the arena, leaving the two rivals to hash it out.

In the end, Candice LeRae turned heel and joined her husband to beat Tommaso Ciampa. This eventually led to the creation of The Way, with Ciampa going on to feud with Karrion Kross.

Do you want to see a DIY reunion on the main roster? Sound off in the comment section below.

