Triple H to push 32-year-old WWE star "towards the title" after WrestleMania 39 - Reports

It has been reported that WWE's Chief Content Officer Triple H is planning on pushing SmackDown star Raquel Rodriguez after WrestleMania 39.

Rodriguez has been with the company since 2016 when she made a big name for herself in WWE NXT. During her tenure with the developmental brand, she won both tag team gold as well as the women's title.

According to a report by Fight Fans, an internal source in WWE has told the outlet that Rodriguez is heavily favored by Triple H. Moreover, she is listed as a potential winner of the Money In The Bank Ladder Match later this year.

"WWE are currently discussing on who should win the Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match this year. Raquel Rodriguez, Shayna Baszler, Ronda Rousey, and Dakota Kai have been spoken about as of recent. HHH is said to be a huge Raquel fan and wants to push her towards the title this year." (H/T Fight Fans)

Raquel Rodriguez will feature on the WrestleMania card for the first time in her career this weekend. She and Liv Morgan will team up to take on three other top WWE tag teams.

Triple H is seemingly looking to bring in a new WWE world title

Since taking over as head of creative from Vince McMahon last July, The King of Kings has made many changes to WWE's product. One reported alteration that he may be looking to make is the introduction of a new design for a world championship belt.

WrestleVotes via Give Me Sport recently reported that Triple H and company officials have already approved a new belt design.

"There's a new belt. I don't know for sure if it's getting a new name. I don't know if one of the titles is going away, but there's a new belt that WWE has had made and the decision-makers have approved. Like, if they wanted to introduce it on TV tomorrow, they could. Those boxes are checked." [H/T - Give Me Sport]

For nearly ten years, the design of WWE's world championships in both the men's and women's divisions has looked identical, with only the color schemes differentiating the belts.

