Triple H is reportedly bringing back popular WWE gimmick by the end of the year

Over the past few decades, WWE has often created fun gimmicks and personas under Triple H's and Vince McMahon's regimes. According to a new report, Hunter is reportedly set to bring back the popular 'Pete Dunne' gimmick for BUTCH by the end of the year.

Last year, several popular gimmicks and stables returned and reunited on the main roster under the new regime of Triple H. However, there were some names and characters the new regime didn't plan on reverting to, including Gunther, who has set records as the Intercontinental Champion.

Several talents from the former Black and Gold brand were given their second chance, including the return of popular gimmicks. According to a new report by WrestleVotes via GiveMeSport, Triple H will bring back 'Pete Dunne' to the main roster by the end of the year. Check it out:

"Absolutely, I was told that it's in the works. When Hunter came back, I was told that Pete Dunne was due to become Pete Dunne, but somebody said, to wait because The Brawling Brutes were catching on. When Pete Dunne returns, it won't be as a member of the Brawling Brutes. I'm sure he'll be back by the end of this year." (H/T GiveMeSport]

Fans praised Pete Dunne and the name change was not well received when Dunne became Butch under the old regime. However, fans were optimistic about Butch joining a stable led by Sheamus.

What did Pete Dunne do under Triple H's regime in WWE?

In 2017, Pete Dunne made his debut with the company at a two-night event in the United Kingdom. However, despite reaching the finals of the tournament, he failed to become the inaugural NXT UK Champion.

He later won the title from Tyler Bate and went on to become one of the longest-reigning champions of the brand. After losing the title to Walter (aka Gunther), he began working for the developmental brand in the United States.

During his time on NXT, he won the NXT Tag Team Championships and joined Kings of NXT to feud with The Undisputed Era. Last year, he made his debut on the main roster, but received a name change under the old regime.

Under Triple H's regime on the main roster, he has remained a part of The Brawling Brutes and primarily worked in the tag team division alongside Ridge Holland on the blue brand.

What are your thoughts on Pete Dunne aka Butch? Sound off in the comment section below.

Could two WWE legends reunite outside WWE? We asked one of them here

Poll : 0 votes