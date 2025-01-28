Triple H was reportedly concerned for WWE star on RAW; checked on him several times

Triple H was backstage running the show last night on WWE RAW when JD McDonagh was injured as part of his match against War Raiders. The former World Tag Team Champion was able to finish the match but collapsed on his way backstage and then it was revealed he had suffered broken ribs and a punctured lung.

Fightful Select has reported that Triple H was concerned about McDonagh following the spot where he banged his head and neck on the announce table when he was performing a moonsault to the outside.

The report noted that Triple H checked on him several times following the spot even after he was checked by a doctor. It seems that The Game was right to be worried since McDonagh was later hospitalized.

Trending

As noted, McDonagh updated the WWE Universe on social media but seemed in good spirits despite it becoming clear he would miss the Royal Rumble and be out of action for several weeks.

Fans drowned out a popular wrestler with 'She's a racist' chants recently

Expand Tweet

Triple H may have to change up some Royal Rumble plans last minute

The WWE CCO could be forced to change some Royal Rumble plans ahead of the show, especially if JD McDonagh was set to be part of the match. It's likely that he was and now there could be someone else stepping in his place.

It's also likely that Finn Balor will make his return as part of the Royal Rumble after not being seen for several weeks. The former Universal Champion lost to Damian Priest and has since been AWOL. If he was depending on his teammate to help him win the Royal Rumble match, then he may also have to change his plans because of McDonagh's injury.

As of writing, it's unclear if McDonagh will miss WrestleMania due to his injuries or if he will find a way to be back in time.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback