Triple H reportedly has "concrete plans" in place for major WWE Superstar's return

Triple H has made significant changes to several superstars' monikers since assuming creative control in WWE. A recent report suggests that The Game has some massive plans for the eventual return of Kevin Owens.

The Prizefighter recently took a brief absence away from WWE TV, with his latest televised match taking place on the September 30 edition of SmackDown. He teamed up with Drew McIntyre and Johnny Gargano to defeat Alpha Academy and Austin Theory during the show.

According to a recent report by Steve Carrier of Ringside News, the former Universal Champion's return to WWE TV is already set in stone. However, the company's creative department is waiting for the right time for Owens' comeback.

"Kevin Owens' hasn't been on television, but WWE hasn't forgotten about him at all. In fact, there are concrete plans for his return when the "time is right."" (H/T Ringside News)

Since Triple H took over as head of creative from Vince McMahon in July 2022, KO has seemingly reverted to his NXT gimmick and competed in some stellar matches on the red brand.

Triple H has allegedly pushed back his plans for Kevin Owens

Owens' best friend, Sami Zayn, is currently embroiled in a highly entertaining storyline with Roman Reigns' Bloodline faction. According to a recent report, this program could be a potential reason behind The Prizefighter's delayed return.

GiveMeSport's Louis Dangoor recently suggested that Zayn's story with The Bloodline has halted Kevin Owens' comeback. WWE reportedly wants Zayn and Reigns' storyline to have a stronger buildup before they eventually feud.

"He was pegged to get involved with Sami and The Bloodline, but that's white hot right now. Those plans from what I've been told are definitely pushed back, but they're not off, because the plan is for Kevin Owens to be with Sami Zayn." [H/T GiveMeSport]

Sami Zayn currently has a strong bond with both Owens and The Bloodline. Hence, fans eagerly anticipate where Zayn's allegiances lie and whether or not he will team up with The Prizefighter.

