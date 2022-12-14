Triple H reportedly considering top New Japan star as a surprise WWE Royal Rumble entrant

It has been reported that WWE and its head of creative Triple H have held internal talks to have top New Japan Pro Wrestling star Minoru Suzuki appear as a surprise Royal Rumble entrant next month.

With wrestling's forbidden door opening more and more over the past year, including the likes of WWE star Shinsuke Nakamura set to return home next year on January 1st for a match against Japanese legend The Great Muta, the possibilities are becoming more and more endless.

According to a recent report from Xero News, WWE and Triple H have discussed bringing in Suzuki for a one-off appearance on January 28th as a surprise Royal Rumble participant.

"Minoru Suzuki was someone internally spoke about as being a potential surprise entrant as a one off for the Royal Rumble."

WWE has had plenty of shocking Royal Rumble entrants make surprise appearances in the past, however, with Suzuki being a contracted NJPW star, his involvement may be one of the biggest ever.

Triple H and New Japan have agreed for current WWE star to compete at Wrestle Kingdom 17

Suzuki's involvement may be more of a possibility now, given the fact that the company has allowed Karl Anderson to return to Japan for a few shows despite no longer being under contract with NJPW.

PWInsider recently revealed that the former IWGP and RAW Tag Team Champion will be featured on the card at New Japan's version of WrestleMania, Wrestle Kingdom 17, in early January 2023.

"PWInsider.com has learned from multiple sources that WWE and New Japan have come to terms on an agreement for Anderson to wrestle on the 1/4/23 Wrestle Kingdom event at the Tokyo Dome, making him the first-ever contracted WWE talent to work NJPW's biggest event of the year." (H/T PWInsider)

In recent years, Triple H has been key in bringing in some top stars to WWE who have made their name in the land of the rising sun, such as Shinsuke Nakamura, Finn Balor, Asuka, and AJ Styles.

