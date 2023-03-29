Triple H reportedly has "no heat" with WWE Megastar for rejecting massive match at WrestleMania 39

Triple H has been busy booking his first WWE WrestleMania event over the past few months with a new regime for the company. According to a new report, The Game reportedly has no heat with Brock Lesnar for rejecting a match against Bray Wyatt at Mania 39.

Earlier this year, Triple H had some unique plans for Brock Lesnar as he wanted the Beast Incarnate to face Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania 39. The match was teased on several occasions under the old regime but the new regime had a chance to bring the match to fruition.

Unfortunately, Brock Lesnar rejected the idea of facing the Eater of Worlds. According to a new report from WrestleVotes, The Game reportedly has no heat on the Beast Incarnate for rejecting a high-profile match for the Showcase of the Immortals:

"Brock definitely did turn it down. I don't think it's a personal issue between the two. There is no heat, but I don't know why Brock didn't want to do it. But as of the SmackDown before Elimination Chamber, it was the plan, but Brock said no, and he's allowed to do that." [H/T - Give Me Sport]

It seems like there are no hard feelings between the two former world champions as Lesnar often gets to provide his input into storylines and matches under both regimes.

Triple H booked Brock Lesnar vs Omos for WWE WrestleMania 39

The night before WWE Elimination Chamber 2023, Bray Wyatt issued a challenge to the winner of Brock Lesnar vs Bobby Lashley. However, there was no decisive winner and Wyatt still made his pick.

Meanwhile, Brock Lesnar rejected the idea of facing Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania 39. This led to Triple H booking a much larger opponent for the Beast Incarnate for the Showcase of the Immortals.

Last month, Omos and MVP issued a challenge to Brock Lesnar for a match at Mania, which the latter accepted. Over the past few weeks, the two have been building up for their upcoming match.

Last night, the two got physical inside the squared circle during an official weigh-in before their showdown. It was a rare occasion for Brock Lesnar to run away from a challenge after he was unable to take down Omos.

