Triple H reportedly planning to reform popular WWE Tag Team

Recent reports have indicated that Triple H and WWE creative are considering reuniting the popular tag team of Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa, otherwise known as DIY.

As a duo, the team transcended the tag team division in WWE's third brand NXT, where Hunter was the head booker at the time. With The Game now the head of the main roster creative, he may be looking to bring back one of his most popular creations.

According to a report from Xero News, Gargano and Ciampa may get back together once Tommaso returns from his current injury.

"There are plans to reunite Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa on Monday Night Raw when Ciampa returns, Triple H thinks DIY will be great for the Tag Team division and wants them to have a run as a team again before fully breaking off into top singles contenders on the main roster."

As a duo, they were magnificent, delivering matches of the year, which has always been rare to see from a WWE tag team, their subsequent feud in NXT following their split was arguably the best long-term storyline in recent company history.

Triple H recently shared a photo with Johnny Gargano's son

This past summer, The King of Kings re-signed both Johnny Wrestling and his wife Candie LeRae, during their time away from WWE last year, the couple gave birth to their child, Quill.

Following a recent episode of RAW, Triple H posted a photo of himself with a young Quill on social media, jokingly stating that Baby Wrestling is the future of the business.

"The next generation is looking bright! #SharpDressedMen," Tweeted The Game.

Since arriving on WWE's main roster, Gargano has yet to win a championship. However, like his early days in NXT, the slow build to an eventual title win could make the wait worth it.

