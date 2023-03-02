Triple H reportedly rehired 54-year-old legend to give advice to WWE Superstars 

Triple H has been on a re-hiring spree, bringing back several released names. While it was WWE Superstars who got the most attention in that regard, there was a key backstage re-hiring he did that will make a big difference - William Regal from AEW. A new report has revealed Regal's main role in the company.

As you may know, Triple H being in charge of WWE creative, was the catalyst for 54-year-old William Regal returning from AEW after he was released. Regal spent years as the on-screen General Manager on NXT while also playing a vital role in the Performance Center and talent recruitment process. It is believed that he wanted to return to help coach his son Charlie Dempsey, who is currently in the NXT brand.

According to a report from PWInsider, William Regal, who is the Vice President of Global Talent Development, watches matches and advises wrestlers to make their matches look stronger:

"[William] Regal, who officially holds the Vice President of Global Talent Development, is at every RAW and SmackDown taping. As part of his duties, Regal watches and takes notes on every match at the taping and meets with the talents after to provide advice on ways they can make their matches look stronger and more realistic from an in-ring perspective, including notes and suggestions on how talents can improve their selling, physicality during locking up and reversals, etc. We have been told Regal is more or less giving advice on how to improve the finer points of the matches so that everyone can look stronger inside the ring."

William Regal @RealKingRegal Me sat backstage at my recent show in Glasgow.A photo by the very talented @RobBrazierPhoto.A well lived in face. Me sat backstage at my recent show in Glasgow.A photo by the very talented @RobBrazierPhoto.A well lived in face. https://t.co/xJ7Ovuh8VW

William Regal opened up on his backstage role that Triple H re-hired him for

It was reported that despite Triple H bringing William Regal back, he won't be able to appear on WWE TV in an on-screen capacity until early 2024.

However, he doesn't seem to mind this as much, stating in an interview that he is happy to be stepping away from the limelight:

“I’m doing nothing else about anything or wrestling or anything for at least a year and I’m happy with that. I’m quite happy being in the background. I’m quite happy not being in the limelight, and I have been for many years. I had my time," Regal said.

CrispyWrestling 🎮 @DakotaKaiEra Triple H, Bruce Pritchard and Willam Regal backstage at RAW 30 Monday Night! This picture is goes hard! #WWE Triple H, Bruce Pritchard and Willam Regal backstage at RAW 30 Monday Night! This picture is goes hard! #WWE https://t.co/nWXeXn8cPo

Regal enjoyed the limelight as an on-screen figure in WWE, NXT, and AEW. At 54, he seems to believe it's time to let others shine while he helps in the background.

Did Triple H make the right move by re-hiring William Regal? Voice your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below!

Did a WWE legend just take a shot at Sami Zayn's physique right here?

Poll : 0 votes