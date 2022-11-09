Triple H reportedly set to bring back popular WWE 1980s style Premium Live Event

Since taking over as head of WWE creative, Triple H has made many changes, one more alteration he may be making is bringing back the King of The Ring event.

In the past, much like the Money In The Bank contract of today, the King Of The Ring tournament was used to elevate stars into the main event scene, with previous winners whose careers hit new heights, including stars like Stone Cold Steve Austin, Kurt Angle, and Edge.

According to a recent report by WrestleVotes via GiveMeSport, The Game is planning to bring back the popular tourney as a one-night event as opposed to a spread-out contest.

"There’s a very good chance that King of the Ring is back, and likely back in the format that had happened in the late 80s. The idea is that every single match will happen that night. In the 90s, a lot of the matches happened on Superstars and RAW, with the semi finals and finals on pay-per-view. If it’s going to come back on pay-per-view, which I would say is probably going to happen, you’re going to have a full-on one-night tournament." [H/T GiveMeSport]

This competition is something that is very close to the heart of Triple H as he won it back in 1997 against Mankind in the final, a win that would propel his WWE career.

Triple H may bring back another Premium Live Event next summer

Like King of The Ring, another show that was popular with fans was All Women PLE - Evolution. The 2018 event's main attraction was that it was WWE's first ever and only show to feature just their female talent.

With many hoping for the show to return, Xero News reported that while it's not a hot topic in WWE at this moment in time, discussions surrounding its comeback have taken place.

"Evolution 2 has been spoke about but right now is not considered "priority". If it goes ahead will be summer or late 2023."

Xero News @NewsXero Evolution 2 has been spoke about but right now is not considered "priority".



If it goes ahead will be summer or late 2023 Evolution 2 has been spoke about but right now is not considered "priority".If it goes ahead will be summer or late 2023

Since taking control of WWE's creative department, Triple H, much like he did for the company's third brand, NXT, has focused heavily on elevating the women's division.

Which other old WWE Premium Live Events would you like to see Triple H bring back? Let us know in the comments section below.

Did you know which current star has a real life crush on Mandy Rose? More details right here.

Poll : 0 votes