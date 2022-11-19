Triple H reportedly wants 37-year-old WWE star to backstab The Miz and align with former partner

If reports are to be believed, WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H has some interesting plans moving forward regarding The Miz. The former Grand Slam Champion could be in a major feud against two former NXT stalwarts, Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa.

Hunter was instrumental in the success of the black-and-gold version of NXT, which led to the rise of Johhny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa in the company. The duo rose through the ranks of WWE's developmental brand as a tag team, known as DIY, and later went their separate ways to become popular singles stars.

Ciampa, who was aligned with The Miz on RAW, is currently on the sidelines due to an injury, while Gargano is embroiled in a feud with The A-Lister.

According to a recent report from Xero News, Triple H has massive plans in store for the former NXT Tag Team Champions. The report stated that Ciampa could turn on The Miz upon his return and join forces with Johnny Wrestling to re-form DIY.

"Ciampa is expected to turn on Miz and side with Gargano in the future, HHH wants DIY to have a tag team run before they really get pushed hard as singles stars for the future."

Triple H has been a mentor to Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano in WWE

Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa are widely regarded as the heart and soul of the black and gold era of NXT. The pair played a crucial role in the brand's success for more than half a decade when they were both associated with it.

The duo first teamed up together in 2015 for the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournament. While they were unable to win the tournament, DIY became widely popular among fans.

However, their partnership ended when Ciampa turned on his best friend after failing to win the NXT Tag Team Championship. The duo went on to have a career-defining singles feud afterward.

It is no secret that Triple H is a huge fan of the two. Hunter has been vocal about his admiration for the former NXT Tag Team Champions in the past and played a key role in bringing Gargano back to WWE.

