Triple H's critical meeting this past Monday could mean major changes for WWE and put AEW in danger; lasted several hours - Reports

Triple H is one of the key men in WWE, leading the company in a major way since the TKO merger. His actions in the past few days, as well as what's coming in the next few weeks, could mean major changes for WWE while also endangering AEW's current position in the wrestling industry.

WWE is currently looking for a new home for RAW at this time. With the deal with USA Network up in 2024, SmackDown and NXT have found homes on The USA Network and The CW, respectively. However, the company is still shopping RAW around among different networks.

On Monday, Triple H, Nick Khan, and Mark Shapiro were in New York City in a meeting with Warner Bros Discovery Headquarters, where they spoke to executive Bruce Campbell about RAW moving to WBD, according to PWInsider. The meeting apparently lasted several hours, with Triple H later working RAW that night.

The report stated that a deal with WWE could have massive repercussions for AEW, as the company is signed with TNT and TBS, both of which are WBD properties. The current belief is that AEW's contract with WBD ends in 2024. There's no confirmation about the same.

Tony Khan also supposedly met WBD the day after the meeting with WWE, according to the report, based on the fact that he said as much during the Ring of Honor Final Battle media call. Fans have been speculating about AEW's status with WBD as well since then.

At this time, there's no assurance that even if WWE signs with WBD, that would end AEW's deal with them, but given the two companies being rivals, it could endanger AEW's chances of re-signing their deal with WBD in the future.

