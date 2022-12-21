Triple H saw returning WWE Superstar as a “priority hire”

Triple H continues to strengthen the RAW and SmackDown rosters with former NXT talent.

Last night on WWE RAW, former NXT North American Champion Bronson Reed returned to the company as he helped The Miz defeat Dexter Lumis in a ladder match. Following his WWE release in August 2021, the former JONAH competed for both IMPACT and New Japan Pro-Wrestling before finding his way back to his former employer.

According to Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp (via Fightful Select), Bronson Reed was considered a "priority hire" for Triple H after taking over as the head of WWE creative back in July. Despite that, it appears it took a few months for the two sides to agree to terms.

Reed hadn't wrestled for New Japan Pro-Wrestling since October 10, when Kazuchika Okada got his win back over the former NXT North American Champion at Declaration of Power.

Triple H has brought back multiple NXT Superstars that were released by Vince McMahon

With Bronson Reed's return last night, this marks the 13th released NXT Superstar that The Game has brought back to WWE in the past five months.

With the addition of Reed, here is every former WWE NXT Superstar that Hunter has brought back that was previously released by Vince McMahon:

Dakota Kai

Dexter Lumis

Karrion Kross

Scarlett

Top Dolla

B-Fab

Ashante "Thee" Adonis

Bray Wyatt

Emma

Mia Yim

Valhalla (Sarah Logan)

Tegan Nox

Bronson Reed

There are reports now suggesting Chelsea Green and Matt Cardona could be on their way back to the company as well, but that has yet to be confirmed.

