Triple H and Stephanie McMahon reportedly turned down a huge WWE role

There has been a significant amount of hiring and firing in WWE over the last year. One of them is the role of the Executive Director of RAW and SmackDown, with Paul Heyman and Eric Bischoff initially appointed for those roles, but were let go of their duties over the last year. Interestingly, Triple H or Stephanie McMahon could have been in their places.

As per a new report by Fightful Select, Stephanie McMahon didn't want the role of RAW Executive Director as she was happy with the one she has. The report also adds that after Paul Heyman's promotion on RAW, Triple H could've had the role if the wanted it.

Paul Heyman did some great work during his time as the Executive Director of RAW, especially by putting the spotlight on many new stars. The report from Fightful Select also mentioned that even before becoming the Executive Director, Heyman was the loudest voice in the RAW writer's room.

Following the removal of Eric Bishoff in October 2019 and Paul Heyman in June 2020 from their positions, Bruce Prichard became the Executive Director of RAW and SmackDown.

In an effort to streamline our creative writing process for television, we have consolidated both teams from Raw and SmackDown into one group, led by Bruce Prichard. Paul Heyman will concentrate on his role as an in-ring performer. https://t.co/KOahV2sO5q — WWE (@WWE) June 11, 2020

Triple H and Stephanie McMahon's current role in WWE

WWE Hall of Famer and legend Triple H is considered by many to be one of the front-runners to take over WWE from Vince McMahon whenever the WWE Chairman decides to step down. The former COO of WWE, Triple H is one of the most important executives in the company. Currently, he is the Executive Vice President of Global Talent Strategy & Development. He is also the senior producer of WWE's third brand NXT.

On the other hand, Stephanie McMahon, Vince McMahon's daughter and Triple H's wife, is the current Chief Brand Officer (CBO) of WWE. She also appears occasionally on WWE programming as an on-screen authority figure. Her last appearance came earlier this month where she hosted the 2020 WWE Draft on both SmackDown and RAW.