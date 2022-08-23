Triple H is still bullish on one of Vince McMahon's favorites - Reports

According to a recent report, Triple H is keen on Theory despite the departure of Vince McMahon.

Theory started his WWE journey when he moved from Evolve to NXT. He was moved to the main roster where he formed a team with Andrade and Angel Garza. But after failing to win the RAW Tag Team Championships, he was sent back to the black and gold brand.

There, Theory reinvented himself when he joined The Way and became Johnny Gargano's protégé. Last year, he moved to the main roster and became Vince McMahon's protégé. On Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer said Theory's position on the card hasn't changed:

“Dolph Ziggler is kind of the odd man out because they were gonna run with Ziggler and Theory at all the (house) shows… the idea is to give Theory opponents that will give him experience, because Theory is the one that they really want to groom, and it appears Levesque hasn’t done anything to change that. They like the guy – good size, good look, very good athlete, just needs ring work.” [H/T - WrestleTalk]

It seems like Triple H hasn't pushed McMahon's favorite wrestler aside, and Theory defeating Ziggler clean on RAW last week proves that.

What has Theory done since Triple H's took over McMahon's duties?

Last month, McMahon announced his retirement and passed on his duties to Triple H, Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan.

Theory, who was a Vince McMahon project, won the Money in the Bank contract at the premium live event. Once the top management changed, many fans speculated that his run would be over sooner rather.

After losing to Bobby Lashley in less than five minutes, Theory was absent for two weeks from WWE TV. But last week, he returned to continue his feud with Dolph Ziggler, and he defeated The Showoff in the main event.

Last night, Theory interrupted a returning Johnny Gargano only to get superkicked by him. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for him.

