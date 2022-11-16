Triple H has a unique plan to bring back two popular WWE Superstars - Reports

Triple H might not be done with rehiring superstars who were released by the old regime. A new report indicates that popular wrestling couple Matt Cardona and Chelsea Green might be returning to WWE.

Power couples are a very popular concept in the world of modern wrestling. Several superstars have either dated or married their fellow superstars such as Becky Lynch/Seth Rollins or Charlotte Flair/Andrade. Triple H is no stranger to it as he married Stephanie McMahon, who was an on-screen talent.

One of the hottest power couples on the independent circuit is none other than Matt Cardona and Chelsea Green. The two have previously worked for WWE and were released in recent times. According to a new report from WrestleVotes, Triple H has plans to bring Cardona back into the company:

"If he comes in with Chelsea Green, I don’t know. I know he really wants Chelsea back. Specifically, I know Shawn Michaels loves Chelsea Green, so if they want her you would think they kind of make a two-for-one offer, like we’ll take both you guys if you want."

When asked about Chelsea Green, it was revealed that Shawn Michaels is a fan of her work and wants her back in the company as well:

It will be interesting to see if The Cardonas make their way back to WWE. Recently, Chelsea Green was written off television as she left IMPACT Wrestling.

Chelsea Green and Matt Cardona might be heading to the main roster under Triple H's regime

In recent months, Triple H has changed the landscape of the company by bringing several changes to the shows. He also brought back several superstars who are now performing on RAW or SmackDown.

According to a new report from WrestleVotes, Triple H is highly motivated to bring Chelsea Green and Matt Cardona to WWE. The report also spoke about what brands the couple would be heading to:

"I would assume she comes back from what I’ve been told they do like her, specifically Shawn, and although she’d be would be working main roster from what I’m told, she’s got supporters there." [H/T - GiveMeSport]

CHELSEA GREEN @ImChelseaGreen 2 years ago today I made my @wwe Smackdown debut 2 years ago today I made my @wwe Smackdown debut 🔥 https://t.co/0pMCDyIRJ9

Most of the recent returns have been to the main roster. It looks like The Cardonas will be heading to RAW or SmackDown if they decide to make a comeback.

Who do you want to see make a return to WWE? Sound off in the comment section.

