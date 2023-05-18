Triple H is "very high" on a current champion who is slated to drop the title soon - Reports

Triple H shifted the landscape of WWE when he became the new creative head of the company and brought a new regime to run the place. According to a new report, Hunter is very high on former WWE NXT Women's and Tag Team Champion Raquel Rodriguez.

Earlier this year, Raquel Rodriguez formed a tag team with Liv Morgan and entered the tag team division after both women failed to punch their tickets for WrestleMania 39. The two were in the women's Fatal 4 Way showcase match at the Grandest Stage of Them All but couldn't get the job done.

However, the two turned the tables as they won the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships after the event. According to a new report from Xero News, Triple H is very high on Raquel Rodriguez, and she will receive a singles push in the company after she and Liv Morgan drop the titles:

"Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler are set to dethrone Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez for the Women's Tag Team Championships when Liv returns from injury, Raquel will then be pushed as a singles star on her path to winning a singles title. Triple H very high on Raquel." [H/T - Xero News]

The Game has often praised Big Mami Cool and pushed her during her time on the developmental brand.

Raquel Rodriguez is a four-time Champion in WWE under Triple H's leadership

In 2020, Raquel Rodriguez made her WWE debut for the developmental brand, where she assisted Dakota Kai in her street fight against Tegan Nox. The two went on to become a dominant duo on NXT.

Under Triple H's creative on the Black and Gold brand, Rodriguez ended up winning the WWE NXT Women's Championship and the NXT Women's Tag Team Championships alongside Dakota Kai.

Last year, she made her main roster debut and joined the blue brand under the old regime. After the arrival of the new regime, Rodriguez once again capture gold when she won the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships with Aliyah.

In April 2023, she won her second WWE Women's Tag Team Championship in the company. It will be interesting to see how The Game puts Big Mami Cool as a top contender on the red brand in the near future.

