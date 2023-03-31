Triple H is "very high" on top heel's future who has a big match at WrestleMania 39

WWE's Chief Content Officer Triple H has big plans for Dominik Mysterio if the latest reports are to be believed.

Dominik is all set to compete in the biggest match of his career so far. He will take on his father, Rey Mysterio, at WrestleMania 39. The young gun has a massive opportunity to establish himself as a top name with a potential victory over the WWE Hall of Famer.

In the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer mentioned that Triple H is high on Dominik. Here's what he wrote:

"Everyone has been impressed with Dominik Mysterio and it’s pretty much universally acknowledged that Rey vs. Dominik is the hottest thing in the company aside from the Bloodline stuff. Levesque is very high on Dominik and his future past this angle and there are long-term plans for him as a star.”

Meltzer then revealed more details on WWE's current ideas for the Rey-Dominik feud:

“There have been various ideas batted around regarding Rey and Dominik’s long-term including a very long-term culmination and she (Vickie Guerrero) wasn’t part of those ideas, but the ideas are pretty vague past the culmination and how they get there is something that would be filled in later.” (H/T WrestleTalk)

Dominik has thrived under Triple H's creative vision over the past few months

Dominik Mysterio turned heel at Clash at the Castle 2022 and later joined The Judgment Day. He has done the best work of his career as a hated heel over the past several months. Dominik and Rhea Ripley's villainous antics have been a big hit among the WWE Universe.

Dominik wasn't working as a babyface before he embraced his dark side. The heel turn has been the most significant turning point of his career so far. The RAW star would love to defeat his father at WrestleMania and continue his journey toward becoming a universally-hated heel on WWE TV.

What are your thoughts on Dominik's character? How has he fared under Triple H's creative so far?

