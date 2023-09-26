Triple H wants 33-year-old star to "carry on the legacy" after Bray Wyatt's death - Reports

WWE's Head of Creative Triple H, reportedly wants a wrestler to carry on the legacy of Bray Wyatt.

Bray Wyatt passed away on August 24, 2023, at 36 years old. Wyatt left a legacy behind him that will live on forever in the annals of wrestling history. His tragic death left fans dumbstruck and in grief.

As per Xero News' new report, Triple H wants Wyatt's brother Bo Dallas to "carry on the legacy," and the Uncle Howdy character is seemingly not history. Check out the tweet below:

"Uncle Howdy may not be done either, Source has told today Triple H wants Bo Dallas to carry on the legacy and is willing to give him the proper opportunity to do so. Talks ongoing, but one to keep an eye out for after Survivor Series going forward, big possibility we see him show up December/January."

Expand Tweet

Bray Wyatt's thoughts on the Uncle Howdy character

Earlier this year, Wyatt made an appearance on Out of Character with Ryan Satin. The late star had a lot to say about the Uncle Howdy character. Here's an excerpt from the interview:

“Uncle Howdy and Bray and all these things, these are all real,” Wyatt said. “They are based on moments and things that have really happened. The Uncle Howdy, there is so much more to it than you think. It’s not just so cut and dry, spooky man in the background, there’s more to it. There’s complexities that you haven’t gotten to see yet." [H/T Wrestling News]

However, it remains to be seen if Xero News' report becomes a reality. Many fans would love to see Uncle Howdy make a return to WWE TV. It's only fitting that Bo carries Bray's legacy forward.

What do you think? Would you like to see the Uncle Howdy character make a return to WWE TV?