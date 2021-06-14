Triple H wants to bring released WWE star to NXT

Triple H was not happy with WWE releasing Samoa Joe and wanted to "snatch him back" as soon as possible. The former WWE NXT champion was among the Superstars released by WWE in April 2021.

As per Pwinsider.com, Triple H is the driving force behind Samoa Joe's possible return to WWE. He wants the former champion to work in NXT, and reports suggest he could be the next authority figure on the yellow brand.

PWInsider has confirmed that Samoa Joe is back with WWE. — Wrestle Features (@WrestleFeatures) June 14, 2021

The report adds that Triple H was the one who brought Samoa Joe to WWE back in 2015. He was not happy when they released him in April and has tried to get him back to WWE NXT ever since.

Samoa Joe has not been in a WWE ring since February 2020. Reports suggest he has had a history of concussions, which kept him out of action for over a year.

Samoa Joe returning to WWE NXT?

Dave Meltzer noted on yesterday's edition of Wrestling Observer Radio that Samoa Joe was returning to WWE. The journalist reports the deal will be exclusive to WWE NXT. He said:

"So, I think that's the cue for Samoa Joe. I don't know that 100 percent. I was told today that Samoa Joe is in a Regal-like role and all of a sudden Regal is talking like he's stepping down so maybe the Regal-like role is Regal's role. But if he's leaving, based on what I was told, Samoa Joe is definitely the favorite to be the new commissioner. Joe is in and he's in as a non-wrestler so I think that tells you that he's not cleared. So even [if he went] to another company, if he's not medically cleared … it's just what it is. He's taking a job in NXT and he's doing something there and he may be the new authority figure on television or may not be but he's gonna be behind the scenes."

NXT officials confirmed to Fightful that Samoa Joe was briefly at the WWE PC this week. 👀 — Wrestle Ops (@WrestleOps) June 12, 2021

There is speculation that William Regal will be stepping down as the NXT general manager following his comments after NXT TakeOver: In Your House last night.

Will Samoa Joe replace William Regal as the NXT manager, or will he be working behind the scenes?

