WWE and Triple H have reportedly discussed bringing back popular Premium Live Event

WWE and its Chief Content Officer, Triple H, currently have no intention of producing another version of the all-women's Premium Live Event, Evolution.

In 2018, after an astronomical surge in popularity in women's wrestling, WWE capitalized and presented Evolution, which was the first and only ever Premium Live Event to have all-women matches. While the show was a hit, WWE still has not had a second edition of the show.

According to a recent report from Xero News, WWE has had internal discussions regarding Evolution 2 but currently does not consider the event a priority given their current calendar.

"Evolution 2 has been spoke about but right now is not considered "priority". If it goes ahead will be summer or late 2023."

Since Evolution in 2018, the Women of WWE has had a much higher position on the card for all their Premium Live Events, with stars such as Becky Lynch, Sasha Banks, and Bianca Beliar all main eventing WrestleMania.

Triple H on a second Evolution show

Under The Game's creative leadership, whether on the main roster or WWE's third brand, NXT, the women of the company have been given many moments to shine and prove why they should be at the top of the card.

Speaking on an NXT media call last year, Triple H was asked why he does not think WWE women necessarily need a second Premium Live Event of their own.

"Haven’t we already done them? It’s a funny thing to me. So, equality is equality. Equality is not, ‘I want my own show’. Equality is not, ‘We have to have our own program’. If I told you that I was making an all men’s program and I didn’t want women on it, it would be criticized. And I’m not saying that’s right or wrong." (H/T Cageside Seats)

Following the retirement of Vince McMahon in July, the future of WWE's women's division is now in the hands of Triple H himself as he is now the head of creative, meaning all booking decisions go through him.

