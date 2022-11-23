Triple H and WWE creative to keep former champion off TV for now – Reports

As WWE's new head of creative, Triple H calls all the shots when it comes to RAW and SmackDown, one star he is reportedly not sure when to bring back is Aliyah.

The SmackDown star has not been seen on TV since September 12, when she and Raquel Rodriguez lost their WWE Women's Tag Team Championships to the team of Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai, after only having held the belts for 14 days.

According to a recent report from Ringside News, WWE creative does not want to simply throw her back on TV or book her as the mystery fifth member for Bianca Belair's group at Survivor Series: War Games this Saturday.

"WWE doesn't want to "feed" Aliyah to anyone, so they have just decided to keep her off television since she isn't booked for Survivor Series War Games. She isn't injured either. If anything, she's absent for a good reason." H/T Ringside News

Despite only being on the main roster for over a year, the Canadian performer has been signed to the company since 2015, where she honed her craft in WWE's developmental brand, NXT.

Triple H congratulated Aliyah on her first championship win

Given that she has been in WWE for seven years, it was surprising to many that her recent Tag Team victory was her first-ever title.

Following Aliyah and Raquel Rodriguez's win this past August, Triple H took to social media where he applauded both women for winning the championship on RAW.

"The culmination of a tournament featuring some of the brightest stars from the @WWE and @WWENXT Women’s Divisions. Congratulations to @RaquelWWE and @WWE_Aliyah on their #WWERaw MAIN EVENT win and becoming the NEW Women’s Tag Team Champions!!! #JustTheBeginning," The Game wrote.

Since becoming WWE's head of creative this past July, The King of Kings has made it his goal to improve the booking quality of the company's Women's division.

