Triple H and WWE officials reportedly see "something special" in top RAW Star 

With WrestleMania 39 fast approaching, Triple H and WWE management are looking to build the card with the biggest names possible. One star who has reportedly impressed many as of late is Cody Rhodes.

The American Nightmare made his triumphant return to the ring last month at the Royal Rumble as he won the marquee battle royal to earn his spot in the main event of WrestleMania.

As the weeks have gone on, Rhodes has continued to excel both on the mic and in the ring. Following Cody's comeback, PWInsider has reported that many top WWE officials are "incredibly impressed" with Rhodes and that both they and Triple H see "something special" in him.

Cody Rhodes is now gearing up for the biggest match of his pro wrestling career as he will take on Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39 on either April 1st or 2nd, with the Undisputed WWE Universal Title on the line.

Triple H praises Cody Rhodes after his return

The 2023 Royal Rumble saw the Georgia native return after more than seven months away from action, as he nursed a severe pectoral injury that he picked up last June.

Following his huge win last month, Triple H praised the mental and physical strengths of Cody Rhodes at the Royal Rumble Post Show Press Conference.

"I will congratulate Cody on going through what he did for all of us, for this industry, for himself. I know what that’s like, I’ve been in that spot. Unfortunately, a few different times, and I can admire what goes into it. For him to be able to turn that around and come back tonight and do what he did is amazing in and of itself." H/T (Fightful)

Despite Cody having taken some shots at Triple H during his days in AEW, the two men now both seem to be on the same page creatively as WrestleMania 39 approaches.

Will Cody Rhodes dethrone Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39? Give us you predictions in the comments section below.

Find out who Eric Bischoff chose as his heels of the year ahead of Roman Reigns & MJF here.

Poll : 0 votes