Triple H and WWE reportedly considering putting on major international event for early 2023

It has been reported that Triple H and WWE have discussed the possibility of going abroad for another live event in January 2023.

Following on from the financial successes of Clash At The Castle in Cardiff this past September and another exciting edition of Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia, it seems as though WWE is keen to plant its flag in another country very soon.

According to a recent report from WrestleVotes, company officials have had backstage discussions regarding a potential international live event.

"I’m told there was chatter last night backstage at RAW of an “international live event” taking place on Wednesday, January 18th or Thursday, January 19th. With location still TBD. No word on if this event is for TV or not."

In recent weeks, WWE has continued to showcase its global presence as they put on shows in Europe by hosting live events in the German cities of Dortmund and Stuttgart.

Triple H on the success of Clash At The Castle

WWE's Premium Live Event in the Welsh Capital was the first major United Kingdom show hosted by the company since SummerSlam 1992 at Wembley Stadium.

Following on from the exciting show on September 3rd, 2022, Triple H took to social media as he touted the many achievements made by the fans and the company at the show.

"#WWECastle was a massive success for @WWE across all lines of business and the #WWEUniverse in the UK… the next question is where should we go next?!"

Triple H and WWE followed up their success in Cardiff with Crown Jewel, which superseded Clash At The Castle by becoming the first Premium Live Event outside the US since 2018 to earn over a million live streams.

