Triple H and WWE reportedly still very interested in signing popular 20-time Champion

After reports were made earlier this year that Triple H and company higher-ups were keen on signing NJPW star Tama Tonga, an update on their interest in him has emerged.

The 40-year-old has made a big name for himself over the past decade in the land of the rising sun. Most notably, Tama Tonga has been an integral member of the iconic faction, Bullet Club.

According to a report by Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter regarding the signing of Tama Tonga to WWE, "there has been talk about it for some time."

If he were to make the move over to World Wrestling Entertainment, Tama Tonga would have no shortage of former allies, such as Finn Balor, AJ Styles, and Cody Rhodes.

A recently returned star contacted Triple H before signing

Since taking over as head of creative in July 2022, The King of Kings has brought back many performers who were released from the previous regime.

During a recent interview on the Out of Character, Chelsea Green, who made a surprise comeback at the 2023 Royal Rumble, revealed how her return to WWE came about.

"I texted him [Triple H], and I said, 'I want my job back,' and he said, 'Okay, call me,’ and I was shocked. I want to go back to WWE. My story is not finished. He said on that phone call, ‘I absolutely would love to have you back. Just tell me when’s a good time for you to start.’"

The Canadian then went on to say how nobody should ever be embarrassed to ask for something they want:

"At the end of the day, why are we embarrassed to ask for things? I will never understand that. I have asked to work for WWE probably 100 times, and I am not embarrassed about that one bit." (H/T WrestlingNewsCo)

Besides Chelsea Green, many superstars, such as Braun Strowman, Bray Wyatt, Dakota Kai, and Karrion Kross, have returned to the company under Triple H.

