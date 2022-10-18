Triple H reportedly tests positive for COVID

Triple H has been on top of his creative duties in WWE as the Chief Content Officer and Head of Creative but has now tested positive for COVID.

According to PWinsider, the King of Kings is reportedly now COVID-positive and will miss tonight's Monday Night RAW emanating from Oklahoma City. The 13-time WWE Champion is reported to be feeling fine overall and is said to still be in good spirits despite being tested for COVID.

It has further been stated that Triple H has not entirely taken a break from booking shows and has been in touch with different writers and producers for RAW tonight. The Chief Content Officer is also said to be feeling quite good about the show booked for tonight.

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists Triple H has tested positive for COVID-19 and will not be at tonight's Monday Night Raw in Oklahoma City



- PWInsider Triple H has tested positive for COVID-19 and will not be at tonight's Monday Night Raw in Oklahoma City- PWInsider https://t.co/9bir4D9rEE

It's unconfirmed for now if the Head of Creative will be absent for upcoming shows such as the upcoming Smackdown and RAW in Toledo and Charlotte respectively. The hope within the company is that he will return as soon as he tests negative to resume his duties and be on top of the creative schedule lined up for upcoming shows.

This is one of the first shows that he will miss in the new regime and will be cleared to return within the rules of the company's protocol. We here at Sportskeeda wish Triple H a quick recovery for his health.

WWE Universe wishes Triple H the best in his health

The WWE Universe are quite big fans of the King of Kings and have been mostly happy with the company's shows ever since he took hold of the booking.

After putting on well-received premium live events like SummerSlam, Clash at the Castle, and Extreme Rules, fans have been thankful to the Chief Content officer. After news broke of his testing for COVID, the WWE Universe took to Twitter to wish The Game a quick recovery:

Dana Brooke’s Forgotten Championship @KINGSWYATT Streets are saying Triple H has COVID…



I mean this with EVERYTHING in me! I hope he has a speedy recovery! Streets are saying Triple H has COVID…I mean this with EVERYTHING in me! I hope he has a speedy recovery!

Christian But No Cage. @TheShadowSaber Prayers up for Triple H. Hoping he’ll be okay. Terrible news to hear. Prayers up for Triple H. Hoping he’ll be okay. Terrible news to hear.

General Booty 🇨🇲 @big_hero_chris Me on my way to fight covid for hurting Triple H: Me on my way to fight covid for hurting Triple H: https://t.co/ZxGmQMm1s4

᭙𝓲ꪶꪶ ☠︎︎ @HeelBalor Hearing Triple h Has Covid sending my best wishes for a speedy recovery for ya man! 🤘🏾 Hearing Triple h Has Covid sending my best wishes for a speedy recovery for ya man! 🤘🏾❤️ https://t.co/d0QjnqPdfP

A legend thinks Bray Wyatt should be booked like Hulk Hogan. More details here.

Poll : 0 votes