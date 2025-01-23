Truth about backstage heat on CM Punk after controversial Hulk Hogan comments on WWE RAW - Reports

CM Punk has found himself in the middle of another controversy after his comments on WWE RAW about Hulk Hogan. Now, a report has emerged about whether there is any backstage heat on him following the promo.

There was speculation about Punk potentially having backstage heat after he went off-script and started talking about Hulk Hogan on WWE RAW this week. The star was cutting a promo to the camera, as he said that should Hogan be put in the Royal Rumble, he would throw him over the top rope and end Hulkamania once and for all.

Expand Tweet

Trending

The star was very final about his comments and made it clear that he meant business. Now, reports from Fightful Select have confirmed that CM Punk was not criticized backstage for his comments about Hulk Hogan.

The report confirmed that the comment was not scripted, but those backstage laughed about it, and no one was upset with Punk for it.

With that being the case, there will be no issues with Punk after the line. However, should Hogan and Punk meet, how they react after the shot remains to be seen.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback