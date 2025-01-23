  • home icon
  Truth about backstage heat on CM Punk after controversial Hulk Hogan comments on WWE RAW - Reports

Truth about backstage heat on CM Punk after controversial Hulk Hogan comments on WWE RAW - Reports

By Anirban Banerjee
Modified Jan 23, 2025 02:40 GMT
The star had things to say (Image credit: WWE.com)

CM Punk has found himself in the middle of another controversy after his comments on WWE RAW about Hulk Hogan. Now, a report has emerged about whether there is any backstage heat on him following the promo.

There was speculation about Punk potentially having backstage heat after he went off-script and started talking about Hulk Hogan on WWE RAW this week. The star was cutting a promo to the camera, as he said that should Hogan be put in the Royal Rumble, he would throw him over the top rope and end Hulkamania once and for all.

The star was very final about his comments and made it clear that he meant business. Now, reports from Fightful Select have confirmed that CM Punk was not criticized backstage for his comments about Hulk Hogan.

The report confirmed that the comment was not scripted, but those backstage laughed about it, and no one was upset with Punk for it.

With that being the case, there will be no issues with Punk after the line. However, should Hogan and Punk meet, how they react after the shot remains to be seen.

Edited by Angana Roy
