Sasha Banks and Bayley have been embroiled in a bitter rivalry ever since Bayley attacked her former best friend. The SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley brutally beat Banks not once but twice.

However, The Boss Sasha Banks is now fully recovered and ready to take on Bayley this week on SmackDown.

The WWE had been expecting the two 'best friends' to turn on each other soon after they lost the Women's Tag Team Championships. As per reports, the original plans were to have the feud around SummerSlam, but WWE chose to delay that because of how impressed they were with Banks and Bayley as a tag team.

Here is what Cagesideseats stated:

Sasha Banks & Bayley’s feud has long been the plan, but according to Wrestling Observer Radio WWE kept pushing it back because of how great their heel tag team act was.

Sasha Banks and Bayley were the prime focus of WWE during the 'Performance Center' era. The two were regulars on both RAW and SmackDown. The Role Models held not only the Women's Tag Team Championships but were also the RAW and SmackDown Women's Champions respectively.

What's next for Sasha Banks and Bayley?

There have been reports suggesting that WWE is planning a major Hell in a Cell match for the two. It is believed that they might be headlining the upcoming HIAC PPV. While they will face each other on SmackDown, it is unlikely that we will see a conclusive outcome for the match.

Bayley has been the longest-reigning SmackDown Women's Champion in history and it will be a historic moment if Sasha Banks becomes the one to end this reign by becoming the new SmackDown Women's Champion.

Given how popular this program is with the WWE Universe, the company may decide to extend it up until WrestleMania 37.