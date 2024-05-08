Turki Alalshikh makes blockbuster WWE announcement - Reports

The General Entertainment Authority chairman of Saudi Arabia, Turki Alalshikh, has set his sights on bringing mega WWE shows to the Middle East under Triple H's regime, according to reports.

Back in 2023, the Stamford-based promotion joined forces with the UFC to create a global entertainment company, called the TKO. Turki has announced that the Riyadh Season and the MMA promotion have signed a "strategic agreement" on Tuesday that extends their partnership.

World Wrestling Entertainment has been holding at least one premium live event in Saudi Arabia since 2018, and continuing their international reach, TKO is bringing the King and Queen of the Ring 2024 event to Jeddah, as part of their big Riyadh Season celebration later this month.

As per ESPN's Mike Coppinger, Turki Alalshikh noted that a piece of big news is coming later this month about their WWE deal. The Chairman of the General Entertainment Authority also hinted at bringing the legendary Royal Rumble or the showstopper, WrestleMania, to Saudi Arabia.

Triple H hypes upcoming WWE Premium Live Event

As mentioned earlier, the upcoming PLE King and Queen of the Ring will take place on May 25, 2024, at the Jeddah Super Dome.

Sami Zayn vs. Chad Gable vs. Bronson Reed for the Intercontinental Championship was declared on this week's RAW. Plus, Becky Lynch will defend her Women's World Championship against Liv Morgan in Saudi Arabia.

For now, Gunther, Jey Uso, and Ilja Dragunov have moved to the next round to punch their tickets for the finals of the King of the Ring tournament. In the women's division, IYO SKY, Lyra Valkyria, and Zoey Stark have advanced in the Quarterfinals for the Queen of the Ring tournament.

Taking to X/Twitter, Triple H shared that WWE Superstars will get an opportunity to defend their championships and put on a spectacle in Jeddah.

"An opportunity for superstars take their thrones, defend championship gold, and deliver a massive spectacle in Jeddah. #WWEKingAndQueen of the Ring streams live on May 25 at a special start time of 12 p.m. ET. @peacock," he wrote.

If the reports are said to be true then fans have to wait for The Game's response to Turki Alalshikh.

