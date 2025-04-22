Two major WWE names leaving NXT - Reports

WWE is in a new season following WrestleMania 41, and the landscape is going to change once again. According to a new report, the management has discussed the possibility of Trick Williams and Lola Vice leaving NXT for the main roster.

Trick Williams was the face of the men's division on the developmental brand as he captured the NXT Championship twice in 2024. After losing the title to Oba Femi, Williams seems to have lost his way and is often seen frustrated following his loss to The Ruler.

Meanwhile, Lola Vice had a terrific start on the developmental brand when she won the NXT Women's Breakout tournament in 2023. Apart from being one of the top names in the women's division, Vice has yet to win a championship on the brand, and it doesn't look like she will do so in the coming weeks.

According to BodySlam.net, WWE discussed the possibility of Trick Williams and Lola Vice leaving NXT and heading to the main roster. While the brands are not assigned, the report suggests, based on speculations, that Williams could end up on SmackDown.

As for Vice, the report didn't mention any brand. However, Lola Vice has enough experience to make a move to RAW or SmackDown during the annual draft. It'll be interesting to see which stars leave NXT in the coming weeks.

A few NXT names showed up on WWE RAW after WrestleMania 41

Over the past few years, NXT played an integral part in the main roster's growth. Moreover, there has been more synchronization between the two creative leaders of the respective brands compared to the last regime.

Earlier this year, the women of NXT made their presence felt at WWE Royal Rumble 2025 when a few notable names competed in the Women's Royal Rumble match in Indianapolis.

On the latest edition of WWE RAW, the NXT Women's Champion Stephanie Vaquer interrupted the Women's World Champion IYO SKY, which led to a one-on-one contest.

Unfortunately, it ended in a no-contest as Roxanne Perez disrupted the match. Later, she teamed up with Giulia to make a statement. Luckily, Rhea Ripley saved SKY and Vaquer and had a staredown with the Women's World Champion.

