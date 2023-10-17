Two non-RAW Superstars were backstage tonight - Reports

According to reports, two WWE Superstars were surprisingly spotted backstage during the latest episode of Monday Night RAW.

According to reports by PWInsider, NXT stars Nathan Frazer and Trick Williams were present during this week's RAW. They were potentially there for the Main Event taping.

"Trick Williams and Nathan Frazer are getting matches on WWE Main Event this week," Sean Ross Sapp reported.

WWE continues to use its NXT roster for Main Event tapings after the same was done last week with Kiana James and Axiom, with both of them featuring in singles competitions against Nikki Cross and Tozawa, respectively.

Frazer and Williams have featured prominently on the NXT brand over the past year. Frazer has been the NXT Heritage Cup holder since June. Williams, on the other hand, recently became the North American Champion. However, his reign was cut short just days later when Dominik Mysterio, with the help of Judgment Day, defeated him during an episode of NXT.

It will be interesting to see if the Stamford-based company continues to utilize its NXT talent at Main Event tapings.

