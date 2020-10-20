Two possible opponents reportedly revealed for Brock Lesnar if he returns to WWE

The news first broke out last month that Brock Lesnar's contract with WWE had expired and that he was a free agent. This was confirmed by Paul Heyman in a recent interview with Ariel Helwani.

On the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer was asked about the possibility of seeing Brock Lesnar vs Bobby Lashley in WWE. Meltzer said that if and when Brock Lesnar comes back, this is probably not the direction WWE would go in. He said that WWE were more likely to have Brock Lesnar face Drew McIntyre or Roman Reigns:

"Probably not. I mean, it's not impossible but you know, maybe on a Saudi Arabia show but you know, even though Bobby Lashley's being protected and pushed pretty hard, I don't know that with all the money they're going to pay Brock Lesnar to do a show like that, I think that they are going to want a more marquee name if that's the right way to put it. It just seems like that's where they're going to go if they use him again. If they're going to use him I think it's probably Drew [McIntyre] or Roman Reigns rather than Bobby Lashley and who knows, Brock maybe home, you know what I mean?

"Brock may be... I mean, we haven't heard his name, I suppose he could come back for WrestleMania and Saudi but we haven't even heard his name, he's not under contract, he's not doing MMA, we're pretty clear on that."

Brock Lesnar's last WWE match

Brock Lesnar's last WWE match came at WrestleMania 36 in April against Drew McIntyre. Lesnar defended his WWE Championship against McIntyre at the 'Show of Shows' but came up short, losing to the Scottish Psychopath. This ended Brock Lesnar's reign as WWE Champion at 184 days.

We learned last month that not only had Brock Lesnar's contract with WWE expired but his merchandise was also removed from the WWE Shop.

