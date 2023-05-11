Two superstars have received a 'positive response' for their work from management, set to get a push on RAW - Reports

As per recent rumors swirling around the WWE Universe, two rising stars could be in line for a significant push on Monday Night RAW. The superstars in question are Mansoor and Mace, collectively known as the Maximum Male Models.

As a tag team, the Maximum Male Models have been gaining momentum in recent months. Their unique combination of power and agility, along with their chemistry as a duo, has resulted in some captivating matches. Whether it's their innovative double-team maneuvers or comic timing, Mansoor and Mace have consistently delivered exciting performances that have amazed the audience.

The duo has not been seen on TV for the past few weeks, and their manager Maxxine Dupri is currently in a storyline with Otis and Chad Gable. However, WRKD Wrestling has reported that management is happy with the two men, and they are likely to get a push on RAW. The creative is hoping that their character work will pick up steam soon.

''More from WRKD: Mace and Mansoor of Maximum Male Models “have gotten a positive response backstage” during house shows and there’s hope their character work will “pick up steam with the live crowds.” (H/T: Cageside Seats)

Will The Maximum Male Models become a top-tier act on RAW?

Mansoor and Mace were turned into a comedy act after their debut as a tag team seemingly did not fetch the desired outcome. But things might change for them as WWE officials have reportedly taken note of their remarkable body of work. It appears that a significant push for the Maximum Male Models on RAW is on the horizon. This potential direction change for the tandem could mean increased screen time, high-profile matches, and an opportunity to showcase their skills on a grander scale.

As with any rumor, it's important to approach this story with cautious optimism. However, if the reports hold true, fans can expect to see Mansoor and Mace continue to impress audiences and solidify their place as rising stars in WWE. Only time will tell if these rumors become a reality. But one thing is sure – the Maximum Male Models are ready to make their mark on Monday Night RAW.

