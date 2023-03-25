Two top WWE Superstars not scheduled to be part of SmackDown - Reports

SmackDown will be without two big WWE Superstars tonight on the road to WrestleMania 39.

The episodes of RAW and SmackDown in recent weeks have been an all-hands-on-deck situation in order to build the biggest matches for WrestleMania 39 next week. But one match that has vanished from WWE programming as of late is the match between Bray Wyatt and Bobby Lashley.

According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, neither Bray Wyatt nor Uncle Howdy are scheduled for tonight's episode of SmackDown. The absence of these two names certainly puts his scheduled match against Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania 39 in further jeopardy.

Despite their absence from WWE programming, Lashley is still teasing on social media that he'll be facing someone at WrestleMania next weekend.

While many fans have speculated that Lashley might end up in the ring with LA Knight, Johnson said he hasn't heard if that is the current plan.

What is Bray Wyatt's future on WWE SmackDown?

With another week without Bray Wyatt on WWE programming, one has to question what his future with the company might be like following WrestleMania 39.

It has been reported that Wyatt is currently out with an illness, and his absence isn't related to anything creative. But his fans are certainly concerned about what's next for him on the blue brand.

Since returning last year, Wyatt has only had one televised match since returning to WWE, which saw him defeat LA Knight in a Mountain Dew Pitch Black match at the 2023 Royal Rumble.

It will be interesting to see if Wyatt will need to go through yet another gimmick change if and when he returns to WWE programming in the future.

