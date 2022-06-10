Uncertainty over Randy Orton's future - Reports

Randy Orton has been out of action ever since he was taken out by The Bloodline a few weeks back on SmackDown. It was expected that he would return to WWE and face Roman Reigns at SummerSlam. However, the plan is no longer set in stone and could be changed.

As reported earlier, the company had initially planned a list of opponents for Roman Reigns for the summer. Riddle was supposed to take him on at Money in the Bank, and then Orton would challenge him at SummerSlam. However, Riddle vs Reigns has been nixed for MITB, and Orton's future is also uncertain.

As per Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the company's original plans for Riddle and The Viper are no longer in place. While there is still a strong chance that Reigns and Orton will compete at SummerSlam, the plan could get changed.

''We do know that the decision was made this week not to have Roman Reigns on the show [MITB]. Reigns vs. Riddle was the original main event. On television, Riddle challenged Reigns and the last word was this match would take place but not in Las Vegas nor on PPV. Randy Orton was still the SummerSlam plan, but everything changes weekly,'' said Meltzer.

Randy Orton and his partner Riddle have recently been involved in a rivalry with The Usos. The two teams faced each other in a tag team title unification match on SmackDown a few weeks back. First, Reigns helped his cousins pick up a win over RK-Bro. The Bloodline then went on to beat Orton and Riddle.

With Orton out of action, Riddle swore revenge against The Usos and Reigns. He has issued a challenge to The Tribal Chief as well. Meltzer noted that if a match does take place between Riddle and Reigns, then it will be on television.

