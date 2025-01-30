Unfortunate Alexa Bliss update ahead of The Royal Rumble - reports

Alexa Bliss was expected to return to WWE earlier this month and unite with Wyatt Sicks. But it seems that she has instead been negotiating a new contract.

These negotiations have meant that Creative hasn't pitched anything for Alexa Bliss recently. Fightful Select recently reported that plans were prepared for her, but they haven't heard anything about her status for The Royal Rumble.

The likes of Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, and Asuka are expected to be part of the Royal Rumble this weekend and Bliss could potentially miss her slot if she isn't in the match. She could return to SmackDown next week and reunite with Uncle Howdy, but it depends on if the negotiations are still ongoing or if they can settle the talks ahead of The Rumble.

Alexa Bliss could have missed her chance to have a major WWE return

It seems that WWE wanted Alexa Bliss to return several weeks ago and continue on the contract that she already had, but Bliss wants more money and perks on a new deal before she makes her return.

The former Women's Champion has been away from the company for two years and welcomed her first daughter during her time away. It's unclear what the plan for her return is now but recent reports suggest that she isn't the reason that Wyatt Sicks has been kept off TV in recent weeks.

Sicks were moved to SmackDown as part of the Transfer Window which closes this weekend and are yet to make an appearance on their new brand. Many believed that they were waiting for Bliss so that they could debut on the blue brand, but that isn't the case, it seems that one of the group members is sidelined, but there are no more details on the reason why.

