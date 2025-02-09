Unfortunate Bo Dallas update following WWE Royal Rumble absence - Reports

It has been weeks since Bo Dallas was seen on WWE TV. At that time, his stable was moved to SmackDown via the Transfer Window. Nikki Cross and Dexter Lumis were seen in Indianapolis ahead of the Royal Rumble, but Wyatt Sicks failed to appear, and it seems that Dallas is the reason why.

According to PWInsider, Bo Dallas was never scheduled to participate in the Royal Rumble this past weekend in Indianapolis and is currently off the road. The reason behind his absence is unclear, but many hoped Alexa Bliss' return would give Wyatt Sicks a massive boost and that they would finally appear on weekly TV. Instead, the group has once again failed to be featured on SmackDown.

There was static interference during Alexa Bliss' match against Candice LeRae this past week, suggesting she could join the group. However, with Bo Dallas reportedly off the road, it's unclear how that will work.

Dallas is behind Uncle Howdy's mask and has been integral in putting the group together in his brother Bray Wyatt's absence.

What does the future hold for Bo Dallas on WWE SmackDown?

If the issue for Dallas is that he is struggling with an injury, then WWE could decide to allow him to work as a manager, allowing them to appear on-screen in the coming weeks.

WrestleMania season has begun, and many stars want to be part of the show. Therefore, Wyatt Sicks' prolonged absence is less than desirable for the other members.

Alexa Bliss' return should allow WWE to move forward with her plans to join the group, catapulting them into a storyline on SmackDown. However, it depends on Dallas' availability over the next few weeks.

