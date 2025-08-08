Unfortunate Karrion Kross update ahead of WWE SmackDown - reports

Karrion Kross and his wife Scarlett were not backstage at WWE RAW this past week following his loss to Sami Zayn at SummerSlam and it seems that the news doesn't get any better for Kross fans ahead of SmackDown. Fightful Select are reporting that as of midnight on Friday, Karrion and his wife Scarlett were yet to sign a new deal with WWE. It has been a hot topic of conversation over the past week after it was revealed that the duo's contract expires this weekend. Kross returned to WWE three years ago, expecting his second run with the company to be much more lucrative than his first. The Triple H era has been a boost to many wrestlers in the locker room, but in recent months, fans have been pushing the higher-ups to do more with Kross, who has built momentum on his own and is now being cheered as part of shows that he isn't even on. Karrion Kross' recent WWE momentum has been organic Kross hasn't been someone that WWE has wanted to push to the top of the company, but much like CM Punk, Stone Cold Steve Austin, and Daniel Bryan in their own eras, he has turned the head of fans who are now backing him.Vick @vick_8122LINK“The grass is greener on the other side? F*** that. Water your f****** grass. Mow your lawn. Get some fertilizer.” Karrion Kross does not miss There has been a real push for Kross to be taken seriously by WWE with his new character, who seems to be a puppet master. Despite his loss to Sami Zayn, there's a lot more that can be done with this story, and it's hoped that if Kross re-signs, then this is the case. Karrion Kross and Scarlett are a unique duo that can offer something to WWE, reports suggest that they have been offered a new deal, but heading into SmackDown the couple's future with the company still remains unclear.