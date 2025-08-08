  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE RAW
  • Unfortunate Karrion Kross update ahead of WWE SmackDown - reports

Unfortunate Karrion Kross update ahead of WWE SmackDown - reports

By Phillipa Marie
Published Aug 08, 2025 20:37 GMT
This isn
This isn't good news (image via WWE)

Karrion Kross and his wife Scarlett were not backstage at WWE RAW this past week following his loss to Sami Zayn at SummerSlam and it seems that the news doesn't get any better for Kross fans ahead of SmackDown.

Ad

Fightful Select are reporting that as of midnight on Friday, Karrion and his wife Scarlett were yet to sign a new deal with WWE. It has been a hot topic of conversation over the past week after it was revealed that the duo's contract expires this weekend.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Kross returned to WWE three years ago, expecting his second run with the company to be much more lucrative than his first. The Triple H era has been a boost to many wrestlers in the locker room, but in recent months, fans have been pushing the higher-ups to do more with Kross, who has built momentum on his own and is now being cheered as part of shows that he isn't even on.

Ad

Karrion Kross' recent WWE momentum has been organic

Kross hasn't been someone that WWE has wanted to push to the top of the company, but much like CM Punk, Stone Cold Steve Austin, and Daniel Bryan in their own eras, he has turned the head of fans who are now backing him.

Ad

There has been a real push for Kross to be taken seriously by WWE with his new character, who seems to be a puppet master. Despite his loss to Sami Zayn, there's a lot more that can be done with this story, and it's hoped that if Kross re-signs, then this is the case.

Karrion Kross and Scarlett are a unique duo that can offer something to WWE, reports suggest that they have been offered a new deal, but heading into SmackDown the couple's future with the company still remains unclear.

About the author
Phillipa Marie

Phillipa Marie

Twitter icon

Phillipa is a WWE writer for Sportskeeda. She is also a mother, wrestler, dancer, former actress and a Seth Rollins fan. She is a retired wrestler, dancer, and at one-time enjoyed boxing.

Phillipa has tried her hand at all aspects of the wrestling business in the past including booking, promoting, refereeing, commentating, ring announcing and wrestling.

Throughout her time in Sportskeeda she has become known for picking up botches and sharing them.

Phillipa's favorite wrestler is Seth Rollins, but will allow her head to be turned by any high-flying superstar.

She also once had a dream that Drake Maverick was her father, this is yet to be confirmed by the man himself. Outside of the world of spandex and screwjobs, Phillipa likes to watch football, supports Stoke City and is a huge fan of Judd Trump.

Feel free to follow her on Twitter @PhillipaMariee

Know More

Brutus Beefcake gets emotional talking about Hulk Hogan HERE

Quick Links

Edited by Phillipa Marie
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications